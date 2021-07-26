The new Stompin’ Grounds event center in Lamar is going to be finished soon

LAMAR, MO – A new event center in Barton County is getting closer to being finished.

The Stompin’ Grounds, located on 2500 Harvest Road in Lamar, is scheduled to be up and running soon.

The last set of bleachers will arriver later this week.

Officials will then put the focus on installing APA and sound system.

The plan is still to have everything ready for next month’s debut.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will make a stop on August 20th and 21st.

“It’s coming together, honestly, better than I thought it would. Cuz like I expected to have a small track, small bleachers, and we’re just kind of putting it together overboard than what I thought, or more than what I thought.” Says Gabe Johnson, Co-Owner.

Officials are also going through about 30 applications to select people to work the first event.