The new MSSU trail is just about to be finished

JOPLIN, MO – Staying on campus, the new one-mile trail, stretching from the tennis courts to the “NorthPark Mall,” is nearly finished.

The paved trail includes a sign, as well as solar powered, LED lighting to keep it illuminated at night.

“Oh it’s a great addition to campus, it gives us an opportunity to see a part of campus really that’s not often observed by you know, either by the students or faculty, being able to come down in the plains and the area a lot of kids run and they do intramural sports but connecting us over to the retail side of things is also really kind of neat.” Says Bryan Schiding, MSSU Cross Country Coach.

Some permanent, outdoor exercise equipment will soon be added along the trail.

It’s being funded by a $6,000 grant from the “Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.”