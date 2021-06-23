The new Lamar budget has been approved and will be in effect soon

LAMAR, MO – The city of Lamar has approved their 2022 budget.

With $16,200,000 approved by city council, this will be the largest budget Lamar has worked with.

With this, assistant city administrator, Rusty Rives, says they plan on doing many “Capitol Projects.”

Including an interactive city website, a new sanitation truck, and more.

“We put some fees in place that allow us to do some system maintenance. That benefits to our expenditures on the long run, but allows us to make improvements to our water distribution system, and our electrical distribution system. Once we get those permits in place, our customers will benefit from that.” Says Rives.

Rives adds that the budget will be effective starting July 1st.