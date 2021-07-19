The Neosho School Board is discussing COVID precautions

NEOSHO, MO – The Neosho School Board is preparing for the upcoming school year.

Tonight, they held a discussion on start of school Coronavirus precautions because of an uptick in local cases.

The school board says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in Newton County.

They are also encouraging input from the community and may have a survey or open meetings in the future.

“The goal is to keep out students, our staff, and community safe. That’s the bottom line. We don’t do these things just to make people uncomfortable or create chaos and we certainly don’t do them to get people stirred up.” Says Dr. Jim Cummins, Superintendent.

They are planning on sharing more information at the next board work session on August 9th.

Neosho School District begins class on August 24th.