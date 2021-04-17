NEOSHO, Mo. — One local city is providing a free service for citizens to help clean up their town.

The Neosho Recycling Center held a free event Friday and Saturday for residents to drop off items.

Despite the rain Friday, organizers estimate close to one-hundred people came out over the past two days.

This event was an opportunity to drop off items the center doesn’t typically accept.

Diana Howell, Lead Recycling Attendant, says, “It’s a free dump day for the citizens of Neosho. Normally, we do not take furniture or construction debris, but today, it’s free for the citizens to drop off those types of items,”

Organizers say the event gives people an opportunity to keep the city clean and also lets them know the recycling center is there to serve them on a daily basis.