NEOSHO, Mo. — If you are an agriculture entrepreneur that’s looking for ways to develop and diversify your market needs, there’s an opportunity for you.

Every Tuesday through April 13 at The Neosho Northwood Event , Crowder College and The Jesup Group will host a free cultivating ag small business series.

It focuses on ag and food related entrepreneurship.

Speakers will cover different topics from idea conception, to financing, to marketing, as well as what resources are available from the Missouri Extension Office or its affiliates.

Mckenzie Conner Crowder Curriculum Specialist, says, “There are a lot of producer’s in this area that there’s a lot of room for innovation and a lot of entrepreneurial type activities surrounding food and agriculture and so we’re encouraging that and trying to assist people who are moving in that direction in a variety of ways.”

If you are not able to attend in-person, a Zoom link will be provided.