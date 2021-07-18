NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Newton County Library is hosting an end of summer party for the whole family.

On Friday, July 30 the library is celebrating the completion of its summer reading program.

The end of summer party will be held at Big Spring Park in Neosho and will have games, snow cones, craft kits, and a fun contest.

Carrie Cline, Library Director, says, “Miss pam and I have a contest because we are raising money for faithful friends our no kill shelter. Whichever one of us gets the most money gets a pie in the face. Its probably going to be me but either way its going to be a really fun night so join us in the park.”

The party will run from six to seven.