The need to rebuild homes after Joplin tornado leads to home building business

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) — 7,500 homes and apartments were damaged or destroyed during the 2011 Joplin tornado.

The rebuilding effort lead to the creation of a new home builder, hoping to help boost the recovery.

“That doesn’t seem like 10 years ago when, when the Humvees were on the corner with no light and no milestones that are recognizable,” said Daman Schuber of Schuber Mitchell.

Schuber knew he wanted to play a roll in rebuilding Joplin, reaching out to a friend in Texas who builds homes.

“I called him and said, ‘Hey, you guys should maybe think about coming to Joplin. We have a lot of need for housing here, and a lot of people are going to come and try and help rebuild,” said Schuber.

His friend turned the tables, convincing Schuber and recruiting Dan Mitchell to start their own business.

“I mean, it’s our hometown. You know, it’s where we live, so it wasn’t just about building structures and building homes and building a business it was about rebuilding a community and rebuilding people’s lives,” said Schuber.

They bought property for the first ten homes in July and started construction in August.

The numbers have only grown from there, passing the one thousand mark in the Joplin area.



Schuber Mitchell focuses on efficient operations with high volume, but Schuber adds it much more than trading keys for a check.

“When people trust you that place that they’re going to go to bed at night and have their family and have the Christmases, we take that as a real honor. And so we take a lot of pride when people trust us to build the home,” said Schuber.