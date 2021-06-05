JOPLIN, Mo. — The Nation of Patriots Tour made a stop in Joplin on its trek across the country.

The group takes a flag through all the lower 48 states — and their only stop in Missouri was at Hideout Harley-Davidson.

Organizers say the tour raises money for veterans while uniting the country under the flag.

Dale Wano, Sales Manager, says, “Hideout Harley-Davidson always wants to honor veterans because obviously our veterans are why we have our freedom or why we can go jump on a motorcycle and enjoy riding like we do Saturday.”

Hideout Harley-Davidson staff say they were also honored by an appearance from Adam Sandoval of Scootin’ America, who has donated over $300,000 to the military.

The Nation of Patriots tour started In Las Vegas on May 13.

After a stop in Fort Smith, they left for Little Rock Sunday morning.