The Mother Road Mayhem event is coming to Joplin this weekend

JOPLIN, MO – If tricked-out vehicles are your thing, Joplin is the place to be this weekend.

The inaugural Mother Road Mayhem car, truck, and bike show is coming to Joplin Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The event will feature lifted trucks, classic and antique cars, customized motorcycles, and Fast and Furious style cars.

They’re from all over the country and will set-up shop at Landreth Park, until Saturday night, when things will change a little.

“Then at 8:00p.m. Saturday night, they’re going to parade from Landreth Park to the downtown area and park in the parking lots in the 500 and 600 blocks of Joplin and they’re going to enjoy the evening activities downtown.” Says Patrick Tuttle, Director, Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The show will return to Landreth Park on Sunday.

The event starts Friday at noon, runs all day Saturday, and ends at noon on Sunday.