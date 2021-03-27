MISSOURI — The Missouri Treasurer’s Office has returned more than $100 million of unclaimed property over the past two years.

This is the treasurer’s fourth unclaimed property record.

Treasurer, Scott Fitzpatrick’s Office, says, returning unclaimed property has been a priority since taking office.

His office has worked with several departments including the department of social services and the department of labor and industrial relations to reunite Missourians with their property.

His office says one in ten Missourians have unclaimed property.

To check if you have unclaimed property go here