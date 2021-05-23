NEWTON COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Newton County.

Authorities say a single vehicle crash happened just after 10:15 Saturday night at 5339 Highway NN.

Troopers say a minivan was traveling South on NN Highway and failed to negotiate a curve — went off the left side of the road — hitting a ditch and utility pole.

Authorities say two people inside the vehicle died at the scene and they will release the names once family is notified.

Troopers say the preliminary report says excessive speed caused the crash.