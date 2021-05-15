The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash from Friday

News

by: Jessica Djukic

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened around 4:15 Friday afternoon near Holly Road and Missouri Highway 43 north of Seneca.

Troopers say 27-year-old, Rachel Ezell, was driving northbound on Mo-43 and was stopped in traffic to turn left — and was rear ended by 55-year-old William S. Browne.

Authorities say Browne’s vehicle crossed the center line — hitting another vehicle and injuring 76-year-old Ernest Perez.

Browne died at the scene.

Perez suffered minor injuries and Ezell had minor injuries and was taken to a Joplin hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission