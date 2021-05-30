MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is increasing patrol during the holiday weekend.

Troopers will be stepping up patrols statewide and focusing on heavy traffic areas like I-44 and I-49.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is also enforcing the click it or ticket campaign — which runs until June 6.

Anyone that is pulled over and not wearing a seatbelt will receive a citation.

Sam Carpenter, MSHP, says, “We already had 329 fatalities in Missouri this year and almost 70 percent of those were unrestrained. That’s the number we are trying to get down to zero, which is what save more lives and MoDOT have the show me zero campaign. That’s the number we are shooting for zero fatalities.”

He says when traveling you should always have a fully charged phone and a way to keep it charged.

He recommends telling family and friends the route you will be traveling and when you expect to arrive at your destination.