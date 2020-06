MISSOURI — The state agency vetting Missouri patients for medical marijuana cards crosses the 50,000 mark.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 51,168 patients and caregivers, as of last week.

Another 1,700 applications have either been denied or rejected.

Nearly 15,000 of those approved have also gotten the green light to grow their own marijuana.

Sales were expected to start this year, but likely won’t begin for a few months.