MCDONALD COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers about traffic slowdowns in McDonald County while they are putting finishing touches on a major project.

Starting Monday crews will begin installing overhead signs across all lanes of I-49 between McDonald County Routes EE and Brush Creek road near Pineville.

MoDOT says law enforcement will be slowing and stopping the north and southbound lanes of I-49.

This installation is part of a $70.3 million project to complete the five mile long Bella Vista bypass which will connect Missouri and Arkansas.

The project begins Monday and will be worked on overnight from 8:30 P.M. until 6 A.M.

MoDOT says this part of the project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, September 22nd.