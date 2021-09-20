The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers about traffic slowdowns in McDonald County while they are putting finishing touches on a major project

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCDONALD COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers about traffic slowdowns in McDonald County while they are putting finishing touches on a major project.

Starting Monday crews will begin installing overhead signs across all lanes of I-49 between McDonald County Routes EE and Brush Creek road near Pineville.

MoDOT says law enforcement will be slowing and stopping the north and southbound lanes of I-49.

This installation is part of a $70.3 million project to complete the five mile long Bella Vista bypass which will connect Missouri and Arkansas.

The project begins Monday and will be worked on overnight from 8:30 P.M. until 6 A.M.

MoDOT says this part of the project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, September 22nd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories