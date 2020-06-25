SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announces an exit closing on I-44.

The East bound exit 29 will be closed, East bound drivers can access the Sarcoxie business district by taking exit 26 south onto Route 37 and then on High Street.

Traffic on the highway will remain one lane in each direction, but will shift to westbound lanes while crews replace bridges over Center Creek and rehabilitate bridges over BNSF railroad.

This traffic pattern is expected to stay in place until mid December.