MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Police Department is receiving federal funding to upgrade its equipment.

The police department is purchasing an iPad for each police officer.

The department applied for a $36,000 Coronavirus grant through the District Attorneys Council for the upgrades.

Right now the department has one computer per car — but the upgrades will help them be more efficient.

Thomas Anderson, Miami Police Chief, says, “They have a good communications tool they have a camera with them and our reports system is such that they can do all their reports from the iPad anywhere they’re going and save them time. If we have a situation at the police department they don’t have to bring people in they can do it remotely.”

He says the iPads will ping each police officer’s location, which will make it easier for them to get backup while patrolling.