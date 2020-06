PITTSBURG, Ks. — A new addition is coming to Pittsburg.

Beginning June 15th, construction crews will begin working on a trail project.

The Memorial Drive Trail Project will consist of a new six-foot wide multi-purpose trail.

It will stretch nearly a half-mile from North Walnut Street to McNally Road, connecting cyclists and pedestrians to Lincoln Park.

The project is estimated to take 25 working days to complete.

Funding for the trail came from an $88,0000 grant from KDOT.