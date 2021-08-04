The mayor of Miami wants to make the city the entertainment capital

MIAMI, OK – Coming off their inaugural Route 66 Heritage Fest, Miami’s mayor wants to make the city the entertainment capital of the four states.

With the casinos, Route 66, and the Coleman Theater already under their belt, Mayor Bless Parker believes the possibilities are endless.

The city has a free event lined up for this Saturday with The Message, a bluegrass band playing at the Coleman.

“This is our niche, this is what we’re gonna do, this is how we’re going to bring people to our community and show them what we can do, and then show them our Route 66 and our Coleman Theater.” Parker says.

In addition to this weekend’s concert, another concert, comedy act, and rodeo are scheduled to come to Miami this month.