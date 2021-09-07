The Maple Leaf Parade route has changed this year

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Parade fans may have to find a new spot for Maple Leaf festivities this year.

The parade route is changing, shrinking the part of the route along the carthage square.

The 2021 parade will only follow the south side of the courthouse before moving into the traditional path including Grant, Grand, and Centennial. The route in the past has followed three sides of the square.

“We’re allowing more space for extra vendors for people to spread out – they seem to really like that last year. And it just allows for that extra space for people to be comfortable, have lots of room to shop and eat without being crowded,” said Neely Myers, Carthage Chamber.

We’ve got a link to all the details about this year’s Maple Leaf Festival here.