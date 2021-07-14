The Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage is adding more exciting events this fall

CARTHAGE, MO – Fans of the Maple leaf Festival are learning more about the events planned this fall, and how it’s growing.

The theme this year will be “Fall into Carthage.”

Artwork from Sally Armstrong is adding some color to the slogan.

Organizers are currently taking applications for parade entries, and vendors, and nominations for the parade grand marshal.

They say all the normal favorites will be back, and then some extras.

“We are planning at full speed as normal. We are actually planning on adding a couple events, still in the works. So stay tuned for details on that but yes, we’re hoping to make it bigger and better than ever.” Says Sally Currence, Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

Maple Lead events are scheduled from October 1st through the 30th, with the parade slated on October 16th.