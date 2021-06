JASPER COUNTY — If you ever wanted to hang out with an alpaca, well now you’re in luck.

The Magajupa Mine Farm, opened up their alpacas Saturday for the people of Jasper County free of charge.

The farm also accepts donations, which are used to help feed and care for the alpacas.

If you missed out on Saturday’s event you can set up a private visit by contacting the farm through Facebook.

