NEW YORK CITY, NY. — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to its pre-pandemic form this year with its traditional route through Manhattan.

The high-flying balloons and bands galore will be back in action with a huge crowd to cheer them on. And, Baby Yoda is joining the parade for the first time as a giant balloon.

This is the parade’s 95th anniversary. It can be seen right here on KSN November 25th from eight to eleven that morning.