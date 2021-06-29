The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes is expanding

FORT SCOTT, KS – A Southeast Kansas educational attraction is growing.

In this case, it’s beyond the walls of its current facility.

They may not be a household name, but every person featured inside the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes, has had a positive impact on history.

And for the first time since the center opened its doors at Main and Wall Streets in downtown Fort Scott back in 2016, the facility is expanding, this time outside.

“Which will have story rails on unsung heroes, it will have places to sit and enjoy the beautiful outdoor weather, and it will be a place to even enhance the downtown of Fort Scott, which is, I think, on a real renaissance for this particular area.” Says Norm Conard, Exec. Dir., Lowell Milken Center For Unsung Heroes.

Ground was formally broken on “The Unsung Heroes Park” in downtown Fort Scott.

“We are starting to accumulate a lot of amenities for the community to enjoy and visitors to enjoy, and this park will be one more of those benefits and one of those amenities that will be enjoyed by passers through and locals, and it’s going to be a great addition to our community.” Says Jeremy Frazier, Fort Scott City Manager.

Conard says plans for the park have been on the drawing board for some time, the money for the project has finally come through.

“We’ll have turf in the park, sidewalks, eventually we hope to have a bandstand, that’s additional funds, but it’s quite a beautiful park, you can see from the architect’s drawing behind me, this is something really special.” Says Conard.

The cost of the project will be two hundred thousand dollars with the majority of that amount coming from a donation by the Milken Family Foundation, construction should be complete around mid August.