For more than fifty years, the Labor Day weekend was more than just a three day weekend. The Sunday before Labor Day started a 21 and a half hour long broadcast raising money for the muscular dystrophy association. That broadcast was scaled back and eventually canceled 4 years ago...Tonight the local organizer and a long time volunteer remember the "Love Network.”

"Growing up my mom and I would watch the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon, It was like this big challenge to stay up all night,” says Nancy Hutson.

"It was a family thing, everyone got involved, whether it was you guys and the volunteers and the people at cycle connection, we were all just and the families,” says Cida Sweet.

The Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon, 21 and a half hours of continuous fundraising for MDA. An event that held a special place in Nancy Hutson's heart.

"My adopted daughter had muscular dystrophy so for 17 years of her 27 year old life, I took care of her,” says Nancy Hutson.

KODE, just like hundreds of other stations across the United States took part in the show, Hutson's daughter, also helping when she could.

"And the last telethon that she shared with all of the people in the audience, somewhere in there she knew that she would not be there the year but her desire, her heart's desire was to never never give up,” says Nancy Hutson.

Countless volunteers like Cinda Sweet and her husband played a role in raising billions of dollars nationwide for the association over the years.

"We were a team, we worked it together he was usually stage manager, I did the show log, which was kind of in the back room, no one else wanted to do that but you just wherever you can,” says Cida Sweet.

"Every dollar that was given went to help these families, we saw that, we saw the help with the clinics, we saw the help with the wheelchairs, we saw things, batteries for wheelchairs, braces, those things were real,” says Nancy Hutson.

But that ended in 2012 when MDA dropped KODE from the Love Network, saying the market was just too small for the event.

“It's like someone cut off your arm, it's like what do you do? It's a three day weekend because usually you prepared for it, you took time off you, you knew you had to rest up before and rest up afterwards,” says Cida Sweet.

The show would get cut down, moved to just the ABC Network and eventually canceled all together in 2014, but the lasting effects are still felt today.

"Research has just gone above and beyond with different treatments and all sorts of things that are available for the families,” says Nancy Hutson.

Just because the "Love Network" isn't broadcast anymore, a network of love still exists among those who did everything they could to help.

“There is a lot of change with love and I know the dollars were important but the love makes a big, big difference. And there was a lot of love with those families and those volunteers,” says Hutson.

MDA raises money through various national and local events, most recently they noted how the "Ice Bucket Challenge" raised a significant amount for their efforts. If you'd like to donate or find out more about mda, you can follow the link we’ve provided to their website here.