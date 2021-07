SARCOXIE, MO – A new museum featuring local history is getting off the ground slowly in Sarcoxie.

The Sarcoxie Chamber Historical Center has been under development for many months.

Organizers had hoped to start hosting regular hours for visitation last Spring.

But pandemic protocols prompted them to push back the official opening.

The center is currently available for a limited number of visitors, who can call ahead to reserve a time for the visit.