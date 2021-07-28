The local ESC is offering help to those in need of cool air in their household

JOPLIN, MO – The summer heatwave is prompting a local non-profit to offer help cooling down.

The economic security corporation is encouraging residents without air conditioning to apply for assistance.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program can help with the purchase of a window unit or repairs to a central air system that’s not working.

It targets help for those 65 or older or others with significant health issues.

“Obviously people with breathing difficulties can’t be exposed to this extreme heat or humidity that comes with it. So it is often um maybe a reason to keep somebody in their home versus being hospitalized.” Says Debbie Markman, ESC.

You can contact the ESC to see if you qualify by phone, email, or through their website linked below.

https://www.escswa.org/news/article/Air-Conditioners-Available-See-if-You-Are-Eligible.html