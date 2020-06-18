JOPLIN, Mo. — The Little Free Library Program is getting extra help from some budding builders.

Samantha Owen is learning a lot about power tools this week.

Samantha Owen, YVC Volunteer, said, “I’ve learned how to use two different kinds of saws. I used a staple gun – that was fun.”

She’s spending the week building Little Free Libraries through the Youth Volunteer Corps.

“Well, I love building things. But I also, I’m a big reader and I like the idea of being able to help other kids have access to books.”

Owen and seven other teens are working side by side with more experienced builders from Hearts and Hammers.

And they’re picking up new building skills quickly.

John Clayton, Hearts & Hammers, said, “They catch us in mistakes; it’s really funny. we were going to put a board on backwards and she said, that doesn’t go like that.”

The goal of the project is of course to establish more spots to offer free books.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Sandy Anker, YVC Volunteer, said, “One of our goals as the youth volunteer corps is to have our youth learn valuable skills that they can take with them for the rest of their lives or to gain new understanding or information about their community – how they fit into their community and how they can serve.”

A win – win situation for all the volunteers.

“Power tools are a lot of fun,” said Owen.

“I’d do it again in a second,” said Clayton.