MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County 4-H Group is holding an event to remember September 11 and give back to local veterans.

The organization will be hosting the Run to Remember 9-11 5k on September 11 in Mount Vernon.

The group received a grant for the t-shirts and medals and will be donating 100-percent of proceeds to two veteran groups.

This includes the Mount Vernon Veteran’s Way and Mount Vernon Veteran’s Home Assistance League.

The run is part of the Missouri’s 4-H day of service to remember the 20 year anniversary of September 11.

Karla Deaver, County Engagement Specialist in 4H Youth Development , says, “I think the events of the last week in Afghanistan have once again demonstrated to all of us that we need to be very grateful to the people who chose to serve our country. Its not something to take lightly. We do have a very strong veteran presence in our area.”

The run will be held Saturday, September 11 at 8:30 in the morning in front of the veterans mural on the Mount Vernon square.

The race costs $25 per person to enter.

