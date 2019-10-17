The Latest: Turkey: 71 Turkish-backed Syrian fighters killed

Turkish soldiers stand atop of their tanks at a staging area close to the border with Syria in Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and State Secretary Mike Pompeo were scheduled to arrive in Ankara and press Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to accept a ceasefire in northeast Syria. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

BEIRUT (AP) — The latest on Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria (all times local):

8 p.m.

Turkey’s state-run news agency says a total of 71 Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters have been killed since the start of a Turkish-led incursion into northeast Syria.

Anadolu Agency said Thursday that another 207 fighters have been wounded in clashes since the offensive was launched on Oct. 9.

Seven fighters were killed on Thursday in “violent fighting” that occurred near the towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn, Anadolu reported. Twenty others were wounded, the report said.

Turkey says it aims to create a “safe zone” along its border that would be cleared of Syrian Kurdish fighters that it regards as terrorists.

Turkish officials say a total of six Turkish soldiers have died since the start of the incursion. At least 20 civilians were also killed.

___

6:05 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging his European Union partners to unite in condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria and warns the incursion could revitalize the so-called Islamic State group.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday ahead of an EU summit, Macron told reporters that “I want us to speak again with a united, clear and firm voice to condemn this attack.”

He is urging the 28-nation bloc to agree “all together to stop arms exports to the Turks.”

Macron says the EU should work with its major international partners “to bring an end to this offensive that is today creating a real humanitarian drama and risks sparking a resurgence of Daesh

___

5 p.m.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has blasted Turkey’s “criminal aggression” in Syria, vowing that Damascus will respond to the offensive.

Assad made his comments Thursday in Damascus while receiving Iraq’s National Security Adviser Faleh al-Fayyadh, who is on a visit to Syria.

There have been concerns that the Turkish attack against Kurdish fighters might lead to a revival of activities by the Islamic State group that once controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria.

Assad said the military operation is part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ambitions and is being carried under “false slogans.”

The Syrian leader vowed to respond to the Turkish attack “in any area in Syria and through all available legitimate means.”

___

4:15 p.m.

Turkey’s state-run news agency says a top aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Russia’s envoy for Syria, Aleksander Lavrentiev in Ankara.

The meeting Thursday came as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Turkey to press Turkey to halt its military offensive in Syria.

Anadolu Agency reported that Lavrentiev met with Ibrahim Kalin to discuss Turkey’s ongoing incursion as well as the situation in Syria’s northern Idlib Province.

The two agreed on the need for continued Russian-Turkish cooperation to prevent the threat that “all terror organizations” pose to Syria’s territorial integrity, the agency reported.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia to discuss the military operation.

___

1:55 p.m.

The Kremlin says Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will discuss humanitarian problems stemming from Turkey’s military operation into northern Syria when he meets with his Turkish counterpart next week.

Putin expressed his concern over the “possible humanitarian consequences of this operation” during a recent telephone call with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that the toll of Turkey’s operation, now in its ninth day, “will be a very important theme on the agenda of the talks.” The two leaders are set to meet Tuesday.

Peskov also said he was surprised by the harsh tone used in by U.S. President Donald Trump in a recent letter to Erdogan, warning the Turkish leader not to be a “tough guy.”

The Russian spokesman said: “Such language is not often encountered in communication of state leaders. It’s a pretty unusual letter.”

___

1:35 p.m.

Iraq’s foreign minister says his country will only take back Iraqi citizens detained in Syria who were fighters with the Islamic State group and their families.

Thursday’s comments by Mohammed Ali-Hakim said that the home countries of other former IS members and their families should take the necessary measures.

His remarks followed a meeting with his French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Baghdad, and come amid worries about the fate of thousands of IS members held by Kurdish fighters in Syria.

Kurdish-led forces in Syria are warning that they might not be able to adequately guard some 10,000 IS fighters because of Turkey’s ongoing military operation into northern Syria, which began last week. That’s raised fears of potential IS jailbreaks.

Le Drian says his visit is to discuss the repercussions of the Turkish operation, warning that it “is threatening the gains that were achieved against IS.”

___

11:30 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has again called on Turkey to stop its military offensive in Syria.

Merkel said in a speech Thursday in parliament that the offensive “makes tens of thousands, among them thousands of children, flee.”

She’s calling the military operation “a humanitarian drama with big geopolitical consequences.”

She says it strengthens the role of Russia and Iran in the region and says the consequences of that “cannot be judged today.”

Merkel says both the Middle East and Europe are being made to feel insecure because prisoners of the Islamic State extremist group are no longer being adequately guarded by Kurdish-led forces. Those forces are now diverting their attention to the Turkish invasion.

Syria’s Kurdish fighters have allied with the U.S. since 2014 to fight IS militants.

Merkel also reiterated that Germany will not deliver arms to Turkey.

___

10:55 a.m.

The commander of the Syrian Kurdish-led forces says U.S. President Donald Trump did not oppose a deal his group made with Russia and the Syrian government to protect against a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria.

Commander Mazloum Kobani told Ronahi, a Kurdish TV channel, late Wednesday that Trump essentially gave the go-ahead for the deal. Kobani and Trump spoke by telephone Monday, a day after the Kurdish forces announced the agreement.

The deal came after Trump ordered U.S. troops to step aside as Turkey launched its attack last week. Syria’s Kurdish fighters have allied with the U.S. since 2014 to fight Islamic State militants. Kobani said the priority now is to stop Turkey’s invasion.

Kobani said his forces will decide what to do with detained IS prisoners and their families.