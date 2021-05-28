The last day of school for Joplin Students

JOPLIN, MO – It’s the unofficial start of summer for thousands of kids in Joplin, the last day of school.

Classes across town spent the day clearing out desks, saying goodbye to teachers and friends, and burning off a little energy.

The Joplin schools superintendent says it’s a relief to make it to the end of the school year, remembering a very different start back in the fall with a long list of pandemic protocols.

“Reflection in the last several weeks actually leading up to this day in may of what we knew back in July and August when we were planning our re-entry versus what we know now. There’s nothing like hindsight,” says Melinda Moss, Joplin School Superintendent.

There’s not a big break for many in the district, since summer school will start next week on June 2nd.