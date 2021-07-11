CARTHAGE, Mo. — The landscape of food just got a little more diverse in Southwest Missouri.

This weekend marked the grand opening of Mylene’s Kitchenette, in Carthage.

It all started when Owner, Mylene Hurrell, noticed a lack of Filipino restaurants within the surrounding communities.

Hurrell later started selling Filipino food through Facebook Marketplace and it eventually became a huge success.

This inspired her to open her own food truck to help spread Filipino culture through food.

Mylene Hurrell, Mylene’s Kitchenette Owner, says, “We have looked everywhere, we’ve been everywhere from Joplin to Springfield, we don’t see any Filipino restaurant or market or something like that. We need to let people try our food, our culture, especially our food because they’re good.”

Hurrell plans to start bringing the food truck to festivals like the Red Oak Festival on September 11.

Currently she plans on having the truck open every other weekend in Carthage.

To stay updated on where they will be next we have a link to their Facebook page here