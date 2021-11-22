The Lamar Police Department’s Annual “Shop With a Cop” campaign hopes to take 100 kids Christmas shopping this year

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Police Department is Gearing up for their 15th annual “Shop With a Cop” campaign.

It’s something the department does every year to help families in several surrounding school districts. The hope this year is to take more than 100 kids shopping and give their families food baskets.

“A lot of the kids we take shopping have had to see us in a role that against a sibling, parent or grandparent, so we want to show them we are not only out here to enforce the laws — but we are here to help people as well. We want them to see the other side of our job,” said Deputy Chief John Davis, Lamar Police Department.

Donations can be dropped of at City Hall or the police department.