BARTON COUNTY — One non-profit is getting ready for a big week.

The Lamar Metro Club is setting up for the 78th Annual Lamar Free Fair.

Every year the non-profit smokes hundred of pounds of meat including chicken, sausage and ribs.

The group anticipates roughly 5,000 meals will be served between Thursday and Saturday.

Sunday 60 Metro Club members took part in setting up the clubs tent, tables, open pit, cooler and trailer.

Kevin Bull, Lamar Metro Club President, says, “This is something that I remember coming to as a kid. It’s become a tradition for a lot of family members that come back to Lamar during the fair. That might be the only one time of year a lot of classes meet for their class reunions, but they always come to metro to have barbecue.”

All profits made by the Metro Club will help the community.