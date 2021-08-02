The Lamar East Primary School is getting an update for their playgrounds

LAMAR, MO – It’s out with the old and in with the new at a school in Barton County.

A new surface is being installed on the playgrounds at East Primary School in Lamar.

It’s replacing what has been somewhat of a pain for school officials, not to mention the kids, woodchips.

“The surface is a little bit safer. We’re not going to get the wood chips going inside and out, splinters with the kids. Then another one is the weather, it’s a big one for rain. When we had the wood chips we had setting water, and this should alleviate most of that, so we’ll be able to come out here a little more often.” Says Zach Lemert, East Primary Principle.

The project is scheduled to be finished by next week.

