JOPLIN, Mo. — A local school is honoring a fallen student by holding a 5K.

The Kinesiology Department at Missouri Southern State University held their annual Run with the Pride 5k Sunday.

The race honors Lori Pflug an MSSU graduate who passed away from cancer in 2006.

The 5k is put together by kinesiology students as part of their capstone course.

Maria Bruggeman, Assistant Professor of Kinesiology, Missouri Southern State University, says, “They can say and put on their resume that they’ve coordinated an event before a 5k because it is something that we’ve found a lot of our health promotion and wellness students are asked to do some time in their lifetime.”

Funds raised from the event go to the Lori Pflug Endowed Scholarship.

Sunday’s race also honored Marty Conklin, a retiring MSSU professor who started this event with his class in 2014.