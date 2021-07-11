KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Transportation is working on two dozen projects to improve highways.

This week, Kansas Governor, Laura Kelly, announced the 24 expansion and modernization projects throughout the state totaling $776,000,000.

20 projects will focus on adding or extending 26 miles of passing lanes.

Crews will also work on rehabilitating and adding shoulders on 40 miles of highways in rural areas.

They will also widen and add shoulders to 22 miles on the K-7 highway.

Some of the projects will start as soon as 2022.