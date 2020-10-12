The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board to receive financial assistance

KANSAS — The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board will award financial assistance to 250 victims of violent crimes this month.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office is in charge of releasing these funds, which totaled to nearly $250,000.

This program was created back in 1978 to help violent crime victims pay for unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling and lost wages.

Awards are limited to a maximum amount of $25,000.

Funding for this program is provided through court fees, inmate wages and parole fees.