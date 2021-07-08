The Kansas City Chiefs are helping out with a Raffle in Parsons

PARSONS, KS – The Kansas City Chiefs are currently playing a pivotal role in Parsons.

More specifically, Chiefs memorabilia.

All part of a raffle for the Parsons Recreateion Commission.

Up for grabs, signed Jerseys from Patrick Maholmes, Tyreek Hill, and Damien Williams.

There are also tickets to any pre-season Chiefs game.

Money from the raffle will benefit the Umbarger-Betts Scholarship Fund, which help kids in the community afford activities at the Arvon Phillips Community Center.

“The thought behind it was training camps coming up, you know we’re all excited, for training camp each and every year but specifically after the past couple of years and the success the Chiefs have had, so trying to capitalize on that and the fact we’re all Chiefs fans here.” Says Gary Crissman, PRC Executive Director.

Raffle rickets are on sale now, and instructions for the raffle can be found on the Commission’s Facebook page linked below.

https://www.facebook.com/ParsonsRecreation