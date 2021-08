KANSAS – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released the 2020 Kansas crime index report.

Numbers show that violent crime in the Sunflower State increased by 9.5% from 2019.

Nearly 14,000 violent crimes were reported in Kansas. Everything from murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery.

Murders hit a record high in Kansas last year: 193.

Aggravated assaults and batteries were up nearly 14%.

Two crimes were down, reported rapes and robberies.