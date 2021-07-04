KANSAS — The Kansas Bar Association is hosting its Call-A-Lawyer night on Thursday, July 8.

Anyone needing legal advice is encouraged to call 1-800-928-3111 between 6 P.M. and 7:45 P.M.

Callers may speak to volunteer lawyers who are donating their time to answer questions and provide legal advice and information.

They will be able to answer questions about probate, family law, landlord-tenant issues and other matters involving property — as well as employment issues including wrongful termination and work place conflicts.