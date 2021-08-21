PARSONS, Kan. — The K-State Research and Extension Office is teaming up with a local farmer’s market.

Organizers at the Parsons Farmer’s Market reached out to K-State, and their research and extension specialists came out to show what they have to offer.

They demonstrated their Blender Bike, which allows the user to make salsa, while getting in on some physical activity in the process.

Of course, there was also fresh produce from local vendors.

Tara Solomon, K-State Research and Extension, says, “Later on, we’re going to do some composting education. You can do that. There’s also fall gardens, so it’s important to keep that going throughout most of the fall. And a mushroom workshop as well, so K-State Research and Extension provides a variety of educational information and it just fits quite nicely with the Parsons Farmer’s Market.”

The Parsons Farmer’s Market takes place on Tuesday evenings from 3-6 and Saturday mornings from 8-to-11.