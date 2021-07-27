The Joplin School District is providing chrome books for virtual students

JOPLIN, MO – The Joplin School District is purchasing new chrome books for its virtual academy students.

Tonight, the school board approved purchasing around 400 laptops.

Last year, the district saw 1,400 students using virtual learning.

With last year’s increase in students learning virtually, the district had to borrow chrome books from the schools they would have attended.

“They will be doing district curriculum so we would like them to have a district device. So that way not necessarily that we have a lot of control over it but we can help filter it and make sure they’re staying on task during the day.” Says Eric Pitcher, Joplin Public Schools Director of Technology.

The new laptops will cost more than $99,000, and will be paid for through the 2021 Emergency Connectivity Grant.