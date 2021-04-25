The Joplin School District is moving forward to renovate Junge Stadium

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is moving forward with three projects to renovate Junge Stadium.

The district will be making safety upgrades to the home seating section by enlarging the aisleways and adding handrails.

They will also waterproof the stadium and install new l-e-d lights which are more efficient and cut down on the amount of light pollution outside the stadium.

The renovations are part of a capital improvement project the Joplin Board of Education recently approved.

David Pettit, Director of Facilities for Joplin Schools, says, “We always have a really good attendance at our home games, but during the past three to four years that has increased with the record and with the success of the football team. So we want to take this opportunity as we are doing several projects here on the site to make sure that we upgrade that to make sure we are taking care of our friday night folks.”

The district hopes to start the projects in summer and have them finished by August.