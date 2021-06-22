The Joplin School Board of Education approved their budget for the 2021-2022 school year

JOPLIN, MO – The Joplin Board of Education is moving forward with its budget. Tonight the school board approved the budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

It will now go into effect July 1st.

“The main difference is this year we’ve eliminated all the extra cares and all that went in the original budget that we presented and that was just to make it more in line and comparative to prior years. So we will be making budget adjustments as the year goes on.” Says Shelly Toft, Director of Accounting.

Tuesday night the Joplin Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 school budget.

The districts projected revenue is more than $91,000,000 and projected expenditures are $121,000,000.

To make up that $31,000,000 shortfall, the district will use more than $31,000,000 capitol projects funds.

This is a collection of the $26,000,000 they received last year from the 2020 general obligation bond and the Junge score board reimbursement.

“The budget was approved tonight so it will be enacted and start off July 1st. Then as we go through and get more additional data comes in, we will make revisions in October and February.” Says Toft.

The school board is cracking down on cyber security.

Tuesday night the board approved an “Advanced Network Cybersecurity” upgrade.

The district says they have been planning on the upgrade for a while and now it the right time since security breaches are on the rise.

“One part of their program is they have a full team of engineers but there will be people that are dedicated to Joplin schools and they will be monitoring out network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.” Says Eric Pitcher, Director of Technology.

This will help them detect problems faster and stop hackers.

“They go out there and they probe everything on out network and see if there’s any kind of infection that we haven’t caught yet they will also help us shore up some of our security defaults that we don’t know about because they scan all parts of our network and say, ‘Hey you should really close this port or address this issue.'” Says Pitcher.

The security upgrades will cost the district more than $199,000.

The district will start the implementation of the software on July 1st.