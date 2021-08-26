The Joplin Public Library is offering resources to help home-schoolers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even before the pandemic, a growing number of four state families were going the route of home schooling their children.

The Joplin Public Library has been there to help — and continues to do so. It assists parents with a wide range of resources from traditional books and curriculum, to wi-fi service throughout the facility.

Many of those resources were in response to the pandemic, but are now available on a permanent basis.

“During school shutdowns and the switch to virtual and some people doing home schooling for the first time um we launched our “Schooling at Home” initiative which, as you said is just a way to bring awareness to the resources that the library has for home schooling families,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian.

And when it comes to spotty internet, or none at all — the library can check-out portable WI-FI hotspots.

If you’d like to learn more about the library’s Schooling at Home initiative, click here.