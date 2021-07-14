The Joplin Public Library is giving out free lunches to students

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin area kids are getting more than just books at the Joplin Public Library.

Once summer school ended, the library was one of only two locations in Joplin where kids could get a free lunch.

The services started last week, but after the first day, library officials say they had to order more meals.

“We had originally planned for a smaller amount of lunches, and the reaction we got when we shared it on social media and press releases and all of that was so big that we increased it.” Says Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian.

The lunches are first come, first serve each weekday from 11:00a.m. to 11:30a.m.

They will continue to be served until the start of school next month.

