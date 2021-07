JOPLIN, MO – The “Joplin Public Library” is doing its part to make sure no kids go hungry this summer.

It’s teaming up with the “Joplin School District’s” “Nutritional Services Department” to distribute free sack lunches.

Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, the free meals will be available in the library’s lobby from 11:00a.m. to 11:30a.m. to anyone under the age of 18.

Meals are limited, and will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis, every weekday through August 13th.