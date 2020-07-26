The Joplin Public Library is ending their summer in a special way

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library is celebrating wrapping up its annual summer reading program in a special way.

Every year the library hosts a big event to end the summer reading program, where kids can celebrate their reading accomplishments.

Due to limitations, the celebration looks a little different this year, so staff decided to have a live virtual concert on their Facebook page so kids could celebrate safely.

The concert featured children’s musician Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove, who put on a fun show for the kids.

Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian, says, “We’ve tried to make things as normal possible considering the circumstances. We had our normal kickoff program at the beginning of the

summer. We’ve had a lot of the same staples. We have our, we call it our game board, where they track their reading that they do. It’s a really fun visual, tangible element and we wanted to wrap it

up like we always do with our ending program.”

This year the library had 534 kids register for the program with a combined total of 245,000,844 minutes of reading completed.